The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, on Thursday.

Mr Sirika, a minister in the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari, would be arraigned on a six-count amended charge.

He will be arraigned alongside three others, including his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Hamma and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd, for abuse of office to the tune of N2.7 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as part of EFCC investigations into the financial malfeasance allegedly committed by the former minister, “including fraudulent contracts awarded by the ministry under his watch, had on April 23 detained him in Abuja’’.

Mr Sirika was invited by the Abuja Zonal Command of the commission on the alleged contract malfeasance and was promptly interrogated and detained at Formella Street, Wuse 2 Zonal office of the Commission.

“The former minister (Sirika) was invited for questioning by investigators handling the alleged contract frauds under his watch in the ministry. He honoured the invitation and has been detained as I am talking with you,” a source in the EFCC who asked not to be named told NAN.

The source also said that EFCC had been investigating the alleged contract frauds while the minister was in office, and he had even met with investigators before he was detained.

NAN reports that the arraignment was earlier slated to be held on Tuesday but due to EFCC prayer to amend the charge, a new date was given.

(NAN)

