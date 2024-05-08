The Enugu House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed the Public Ranch Bill to regulate the operation of herders in Enugu State.

The bill empowers the Enugu State Government to set up an agency to regulate both government and privately owned ranches in the state.

The latest development comes days after suspected herders invaded Nimbo, a community in the same Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, killing at least four people.

Lawmakers hail bill

Speaking during the passage of the bill, the member representing Igbo-Eze North Constituency II, Clifford Obe, argued that the legislation would end the recurring farmers-herders crisis in the state.

Mr Obe said the farmers-herders crisis was responsible for the low agricultural output in markets across the state.

He argued that many farmers have been driven out of their farms, resulting in increase in crime and rural-urban migration

“The bill will help people not to be afraid. It will make it a must for herders to register whenever they enter any community. It will reduce crime and how cattle mess up our city and rural communities because there would be an agency on the ground to guide the herders.

“Above all, the state government would be able to collect tax from the herders, who before now didn’t pay any tax,” Mr Obe stated.

Also speaking, Okechukwu Aneke, who represents Udi South Constituency, suggested that the legislation was not targeted at the Fulani ethnic group given that they are not the only people involved in herding cattle.

Mr Aneke urged residents of Enugu State to learn how to coexist with Fulani herders because they would not be chased out of the state.

The lawmaker stressed that the bill seeks to control the operations of herders, arguing that those invading and attacking communities in the state are not real herders.

“This agency, when established, will have a designated area where the cattle and their herders will be stationed. Herder who, who is found in our bush and not in the designated place should be treated as an intruder and a kidnapper,” he said.

Another lawmaker, Chima Obieze, regretted that people were condemning the bill out of ignorance, saying the bill should not frighten anyone.

Mr Obieze, who represents Ezeagu State Constituency, asked residents of the state not to discourage people from other parts of the country from coming into Enugu State to do business.

He said the assembly was not opposed to herders coming into the state but that the bill provides that they must operate by extant laws.

On his part, Harrison Ogara, who represents Igbo-Eze South State Constituency, said the bill would guarantee peace between farmers and herders.

Mr Ogara, however, asked the state government to be strategic in the implementation of the bill.

In his remark, the Speaker of the House, Uche Ugwu, assured residents of the state that the assembly would not pass any bill capable of truncating the peace in the state.

