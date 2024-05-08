The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the circumstances that led to the escape from custody of the Head of Binance Africa, Nadeem Anjarwalla.

The resolution was taken by the lawmakers at plenary on Wednesday.

Mr Anjarwalla, 38, escaped on 22 March, from an Abuja guest house where he and his colleague were detained after guards on duty led him to a nearby mosque for prayers in the spirit of the Ramadan fast.

The resolution to embark on the probe was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Dennis Okafor on Wednesday during plenary.

This probe is coming Less than 24 hours afterCEO, Richard Teng, accused some lawmakers of demanding bribes from his employees during a meeting in January.

The House directed its relevant committees of the House to probe the escape.

Details later…

