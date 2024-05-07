A man convicted for rape and impregnating his daughter has been re-arrested by the police, four years after escaping from a prison in Benin City, Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

Jacob Alone, 58, was convicted and sentenced to 21 years imprisonment, the police in Edo State said in a statement posted on X on Tuesday.

“During his trial in court, the victim who happened to be his daughter died in a ghastly motor accident while coming to give evidence in court. Through intelligence gathering, the suspect was re-arrested.

“We are returning him to where he belongs because from information gathered about him, he is a very dangerous man to the society,” the police said.

Edo jailbreak

Mr Alone was one of the 1,993 inmates who escaped during the 2020 jailbreak in Benin and Oko prisons in Edo State.

The #EndSARS protesters had stormed the Custodial Centre, freed the inmates and looted the centres, including the weapons in their armoury, Mohammed Manga, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, had said four years ago.

Several persons were said to have sustained gunshot injuries as prison guards engaged the invaders in a shootout.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Nigeria has witnessed frequent jailbreaks, with some of the escapees re-arrested by the police.

PREMIUM TIMES in May last year reported how the police re-arrested two Kuje prison escapees at another crime scene.

The inmates escaped when terrorists used explosives to breach the correction facility, resulting in the escape of over 800 of the 994 inmates.

The two prison escapees were re-arrested in Adamawa State.

In 2022, this newspaper reported how the police re-arrested one of the inmates, Mohammed Ibrahim, who escaped from the Jos custodial centre.

Mr Ibrahim was among those who escaped from the prison during the 2021 jailbreak in Jos, Plateau state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

