Embattled former chairman of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, has been arrested by men of the State Security Service (SSS), Nigeria’s intelligence agency.

Multiple sources confirmed that Mr Lamidi was picked up in Ibadan at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Though the reason for his arrest is still unclear, PREMIUM TIMES learnt that it might not be unconnected with some comments he made during an interview he granted on a YouTube channel a few days ago.

In the said interview, he made allusions on a wide range of issues to the state governor, Seyi Makinde and some high-ranking government officials.

Efforts to seek further clarification on the arrest from government representatives, including the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the governor, Fatai Owoseni, were unsuccessful.

Mr Lamidi was arrested by the administration of the late Abiola Ajimobi in 2014. He was jailed in 2016 and later released towards the end of Ajimobi’s government in 2018.

Details later…

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

