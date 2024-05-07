The group of Nigerian lawmakers advocating Nigeria’s return to the parliamentary system of government has launched an essay competition and called for papers on the issue.

The Parliamentary System Support Group (PSSG) announced this in a statement it issued on Tuesday as it intensified its campaign for Nigeria to return to the system of government it ran until the military coup of 16 January, 1966 sacked the First Republic.

According to the statement, the topic of the essay is “As Nigeria marks 25 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, the assertion that a home-grown parliamentary system of government is the best alternative to the current presidential system in Nigeria has been the subject of very many commentaries. Proponents of the parliamentary system argue that the system promotes inclusivity, effective representation and accountability all of which are essential for economic, social/political stability and progress.” Discuss.

The group said the national initiative seeks to explore the potential shift from the current presidential system to a home-grown parliamentary system, aiming to foster a deeper understanding among young Nigerians of the structures that underpin democratic processes and governance efficiency in Nigeria.”

The deadline for the submission of the essays is 12 June, Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

See the full statement and details of the competition below:

