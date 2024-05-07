Following the announcement of the implementation of the cybersecurity levy on transactions, the Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday listed transactions granted exemption from the levy.

The bank earlier directed all banks to charge a 0.5 per cent cybersecurity levy on all electronic transactions within the country starting two weeks from 6 May.

“The levy shall be applied at the point of electronic transfer origination, then deducted and remitted by the financial institution. The deducted amount shall be reflected in the customer’s account with the narration, ‘Cybersecurity Levy’,” it said.

The directive and the exemption list were contained in a circular signed by the Director, Payments System Management Department, Chibuzo Efobi; and the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Haruna Mustafa.

Below is the list of the exempted banking transactions:

Loan disbursements and repayments Salary payments Intra-account transfers within the same bank or between different banks for the same customer Intra-bank transfers between customers of the same bank Other Financial Institutions instructions to their correspondent banks Interbank placements Banks’ transfers to CBN and vice-versa Inter-branch transfers within a bank Cheque clearing and settlements Letters of Credits Banks’ recapitalisation-related funding – only bulk funds movement from collection accounts Savings and deposits, including transactions involving long-term investments such as Treasury Bills, Bonds, and Commercial Papers. Government Social Welfare Programmes transactions e.g. Pension payments Non-profit and charitable transactions, including donations to registered non-profit organisations or charities Educational institutions’ transactions, including tuition payments and other transactions involving schools, universities, or other educational institutions Transactions involving bank’s internal accounts such as suspense accounts, clearing accounts, profit and loss accounts, inter-branch accounts, reserve accounts, nostro and vostro accounts, and escrow accounts.

