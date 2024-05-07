The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has cleared and released the results of 531 candidates who sat the recently concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

These are part of the 64,000 withheld results for further investigations into possible examination misconducts, JAMB said in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Tuesday.

Last week, the board released results of 1,842,464 candidates, withholding some 64,000 candidates’ results.

The JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, a professor of Islamic Studies, had explained that 78 of the withheld results are under investigation for alleged examination misconducts, 4,594 for “procedural investigation, 2,896 “under investigation on verification,” and 57,056 for centre-based investigations.

With the new released results, the total number of 2024 UTME results released has increased to 1,842,897.

“In the course of the exercise, other cases of examination misconduct were also established to make a tally of 92 from the 81 initially discovered,” Mr Fabian said.

He said the board is also looking at cases of unverified candidates and would soon come up with a position.

2024 UTME

More than 1.9 million candidates took the computer-based examination to rank candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions between Friday, 19 and 29 April.

In announcing the release of the 2024 UTME results last Monday, JAMB registrar noted that only 8,401, representing 0.5 per cent of candidates, scored 300 and above in the examination. The maximum score obtainable in the UTME is 400.

He said 77,070, representing 4.2 per cent, scored 250 and above and that 439,974, representing 24 per cent, scored 200 and above.

He added that 1,402,490, representing 76 per cent of candidates, scored below 200.

Clarifications

Meanwhile, JAMB has denied claims that candidates who did not sit the 2024 UTME obtained scores.

“This is fake, malicious and a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of the Board. The public is urged to disregard such irresponsible publications,” he said, insisting such a publication was crafted by mischief makers to paint the board in bad light.

He added: “The examination template of the board is designed with the highest sense of responsibility and is not an allocation platform where scores are doled out to candidates. It is most unfortunate that anybody could even believe such narration or that the story could even gain traction given the Board’s integrity.”

The examination body also asked candidates to desist from disclosing their classified details to third parties.

JAMB said: “In investigating some of these allegations, the Board discovered that some of these mischief makers copy results sent to other candidates, edit the details sent to themselves and then parade this as emanating from the Board.

“The Board challenges any candidate, parent or anybody with such a claim or information to prove it wrong by coming forward with the details of such claims and the phone number with which such results were conveyed.”

“Consequently, the Board is primed to add more features like registration number to the existing UTME Result checking process going forward to make it extra difficult for anybody to edit.”

“For now, the method of checking the 2024 UTME remains sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 and not through any other process. The result, at the moment, is not on the Board’s website,” he added.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

