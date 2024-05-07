The Nigerian Army on Monday began the conduct of its 2024 conversion for 528 Short Service and Direct Short Service officers.

Declaring the exercise open in Jos, the Plateau State capital, North-central Nigeria, Abdusalam Abubakar, a major-general, President of the Conversion Board, said the exercise was an annual event.

Mr Abubakar, who is the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said that the exercise would hold between 6 and 19 May.

He explained that the exrcise would enable its officers recruited on the short service and direct short service basis, willing to remain in service to convert.

”This is a periodic exercise aimed at coverting from short service and direct short service combatant to Regular Commission and Direct Regular Commission, respectively.

”This is very significant in the career progression of officers, especially those who want to continue in service.

”In all, we have 528 officers who are participating in this exercise,” he said.

Mr Abubakar explained that the candidates would be tested in weapon handling, medical fitness, drills, oral interview, among others.

The President, who thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant-general, for approving the exercise, warned the candidates against cheating, bribery and use of enhancement drugs during the exercise.

He also advised them to be security conscious and report any suspicious movements around them for prompt action.

