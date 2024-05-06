The Edo House of Assembly on Monday suspended three lawmakers over an alleged plot to impeach the speaker and other principal officers.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, announced the suspension at the resumption of plenary in Benin.

Mr Agbebaku alleged that Donald Okogbe (PDP Akoko-Edo11), Bright Iyamu (PDP- Orihonmwon South) and Adeh Isibor (PDP- Esan North East 1) were being used by some “external forces” to cause chaos in the House and to plot the removal of the leadership of the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the pronouncement led to a rowdy session at the House as the lawmakers tried to challenge their suspension.

“Mr Speaker, you don’t have the right to unilaterally suspend any member of the house. You must call for votes. Allow members to vote on the matter,” one of the lawmakers shouted.

The speaker adjourned plenary abruptly.

The Edo assembly recently impeached the Deputy Governor of state, Philips Shaibu, under controversial circumstances.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State had moved against the former deputy governor for wanting to succeed him as governor.

Messrs Obaseki and Shaibu, before the succession politics tore their relationship apart, were strong political allies who together fought against the then National Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. who prevented them from running for a second term under the APC platform.

The two moved over to the Peoples Democratic Party where they got a joint ticket and eventually won the 2020 governorship election in the state.

It is however unclear if the suspension of the three lawmakers is related to Mr Shaibu’s removal.

