The Islamic sect, Shiites Movement, has petitioned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the National Assembly, alleging the killing of its members by the police and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

In the petition dated 23 April and addressed to Mr Ribadu, the Senate President and the Speaker, House of Representatives, the Shi’ites said, on 5 April, while on a peaceful pro-Palestinian protest in Kaduna, armed police operatives allegedly shot at them, killing seven of its members.

But the police and Governor Sani have denied the allegation.

According to the petition signed by head of Shi’ites’ Resource Forum of Islamic Movement, Abdullahi Danladi, a professor, the police officers’ attack on the protesters was at the behest of Governor Sani.

The petition, titled, ‘Petition Against Mr Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State and the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna for Arbitrary Extra-Judicial Killing of Seven and Wounding Over 30 Peaceful Protesters on 5th of April, 2024 in Kaduna and Zaria,’ was shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

The Shi’ite members said they were protesting in solidarity with the Palestinians who were being killed by Israeli armed forces in Gaza.

“This event gave rise to worldwide protests against the killings of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip by the Israel Defence Forces,” the petition said.

The sect said protests had been going on in the United States, the UK, France and other European countries to register their displeasure about the wanton destruction of lives and property in Gaza.

Ramadan procession

The group said it was also marking the last Friday of the month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day as it was being observed world over on 5 April.

It said the event had been conducted in Nigeria for the past 40 years.

“This year’s International Quds Day was observed world over on 5th April, 2024, including Nigeria where it was observed in more than 30 cities, including Kaduna and Zaria.”

The event was commemorated in several states across Nigeria peacefully, except in Kaduna State where “the Commissioner of Police decided to use his force and attacked a peaceful procession,” the sect said.

“Thus, he ordered the policemen to open fire with live bullets in broad daylight on unarmed peaceful protesters. This led to the killing of seven persons.

“We see the actions of Kaduna State Governor and the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State as arbitrary, unconstitutional and in breach of the ethics of the Nigerian Police,” the petition read in part.

The Shi’ites urged the NSA and the National Assembly “to take the necessary action on the Kaduna State Governor and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Audu Dabigi for the breach of citizens’ constitutional rights.”

Governor Sani, police speak on allegations

Governor Sani’s spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, denied the allegations.

In a WhatsApp message sent to the reporter on Sunday following PREMIUM TIMES request for comments, Mr Shehu said the claims of killing and injuring Shi’ite protesters “are baseless, unfounded, and aimed at stirring up unnecessary tension.”

“The Kaduna State Government categorically denies the allegations made by the Shiites Movement that Governor Uba Sani ordered the police to kill its members during a protest on 5 April.”

He noted Governor Sani’s commitment to upholding citizens rights to peaceful assembly and protest.

He however said the state government has a duty to maintain law and order, and “will not not condone any actions that threaten public safety.”

“We urge the Shiites Movement to seek redress through legal and peaceful means, rather than spreading false information and inciting violence. The Kaduna State Government remains committed to protecting the rights and security of all citizens.”

In its reaction to the allegations, police spokesperson in Kaduna State, Mansir Hassan, said its operatives never shot any Shi’ite member.

Mr Hassan told this newspaper on Sunday in a telephone interview that some of the Shi’ites were apprehended with locally fabricated rifles.

“The Shi’ites are proscribed in Kaduna State, and the government prohibits any form of demonstration in the state,” Mr Hassan explained.

Not the first time

Clashes between law enforcement agencies, the military and the Shiites widely known as Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) are a regular occurrence in Nigeria.

In a bloody clash with the army in December 2015, over 300 members of the sect were killed.

The army claimed it killed the Shiites who blocked a public road and attempted to assassinate its chief, Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general.

It said troops only used force after it became clear that Mr Buratai’s life was in danger.

The leader of the Shi’ite group, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, was subsequently arrested by soldiers during a two-day military operation.

But an investigative panel indicted the army for killing 347.

The State Security Service (SSS) would, in the aftermath of the clash, detain Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife for years, and was forced to release him after the Kaduna State High Court dismissed the murder charges against him in July 2021.

During Mr El-Zakzaky’s time, members of his Islamic Movement in Nigeria, who are Shi’ite Muslims, routinely held protests in Abuja which often resulted in bloody encounters with the police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, in charge of Operations at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command and a member of the National Youth Service Corps reporting for Channels TV, Precious Owolabi were shot dead in one of such encounters in July 2019.

At least eight persons were allegedly killed when Shiites, and security operatives clashed in Abuja in September 2021. The Shiites were observing their annual Arbaeen Symbolic Trek in the federal capital, causing heavy traffic gridlock when the clash occurred.

