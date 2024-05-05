The police in Abia State and their counterpart in Anambra State have contradicted themselves on the kidnap of a Nigerian archbishop and his family members in the South-east.

The kidnap

There were reports that some gunmen, on Wednesday, kidnapped the Archbishop of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Uka Osim, and his family members in the state.

Mr Osim was said to have been kidnapped alongside his wife, identified as Anne and son, Roland.

Three other clerics — Azuka Ochu, Moses Okafor, and Anderson Akwazie — who were also with them were said to have been kidnapped during the attack in the state.

They were travelling to Awka, Anambra State, from Abia State for religious duties when the gunmen reportedly intercepted their vehicle at an unnamed location.

The administrator of the church in Abia State, Denis Onuoha, was quoted in the report confirming the kidnap of the archbishop, his family and other clerics of the church.

‘No record’

However, in a statement which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday night, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said inquiries made by police authorities in the state showed that there was “no record” of such kidnap in the state.

“Given the above, the (Anambra State Police) Command calls on members of the public to assist us with information regarding the above-mentioned incident if such happened. This will enable us to embark on the investigation,” Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said.

The contradiction

But in a statement on Sunday, the police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, said the kidnap indeed happened.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, however, said the kidnap did not happen in the state.

She said police authorities in the state contacted one of the clerics from the church who “confirmed” the kidnap happened in Anambra State.

“Abia State Police Command has investigated the story and contacted Bishop Dennis Onuoha, who denied stating that the incident occurred in Abia State.

“The bishop confirmed that the kidnapping incident did not occur in Abia but rather in Awka, Anambra State, on Wednesday, 1 May 2024,” Ms Chinaka stated.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Abia State has urged reporters and bloggers to verify their reports before publication.

She said the commissioner has reiterated the commitment of the police in Abia to ensure security in the state.

