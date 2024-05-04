The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Saturday in Benin said that there would be power outage in its Amukpe substation for two weeks.

This is according to a statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs TCN Ndidi Mbah.

Mrs Mbah said the disruption would begin on 4 May and last till 17 May.

The outage according to TCN, is to enable contractors have safe environment to erect two 132KV transmission towers at the substation.

The company also said d that as a result of the intending power outage, there would be no bulk power supply to Benin DisCo through the Adeje industrial, woodland, Mosogar, Sapele and Abraka feeders for the period.

“The transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that it will commence the erection of two (2) number 132kV transmission towers at its Amukpe Transmission Substation.

”And will equally restring a portion of the Benin-Delta and Delta-Oghara 132kV double circuit transmission lines from Saturday, May 4 to May 17, 2024.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“Consequently, Amukpe Substation will be out of power for the duration of the work.

“Also, there will be no bulk power supply to Benin DisCo through the following feeders: the Adeje, industrial Woodland, Mosogar, Sapele and Abraka feeders.

“The outage is necessary to create a safe working environment for the contractor. Completion of the projects will put in place N-1 redundancy that would enable TCN supply bulk electricity to the substation from either the Benin or Ughelli transmission line.

“This means that when one transmission line is faulty, bulk electricity can still be received in the substation from the second line., ” Mbah said.

According to her, TCN apologises for the inconvenience electricity consumers in the substation will experience within the period.

She said that the projects would help ensure a more flexible and consistent bulk power supply through the Amukpe transmission substation when completed (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

