The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has said the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) will defund any non-performing Centre of Excellence the agency established eight years ago.

Mr Mamman said the government will not continue to reward indolence by giving free money to institutions that are not doing what they are supposed to do.

The minister spoke in Abuja while receiving two out of three reports of TETFund’s ad-hoc committees on Assessment/Review of TETFund Centres of Excellence and Operationalisation of Skills Development Special Intervention.

He said: “The government is encouraging our scholars to simply rise to the occasion and deliver on their scholarship, as world-class scholars do; and we are not going to reward indolence. We can’t be giving free money to institutions that are not doing what they are supposed to do.”

Speaking on skills acquisition, Mr Mamman noted that the government wants to raise the equipment level of TETFund beneficiary institutions “so that they can provide all the skill sets needed in Nigeria in the highest quality that can service the country and internationally.”

Committees’ reports

In its report, the Committee on the Assessment/Review of TETFund Centres of Excellence, led by Oyewale Tomori, a professor, declines to recommend any centre for upgrade.

Mr Tomori disclosed that most centres did not utilise their first seed grant of N150 million for the initial infrastructure required in the centres.

He, therefore, advised TETFund to provide some bailout funds to the centres to enable the proper take-off of the intervention.

The committee also called on the agency to ensure that all funds for the Centre of Excellence are disbursed directly to the Centre of Excellence account.

“If the centres are to achieve the set objectives, TETFund in collaboration with institutions hosting the centres should ensure that centre directors are on full-time assignment at the centre,” he said.

He added that all centres that are not performing well should be given a six-month moratorium to persuade them to refocus and achieve their true mandate, after which a revisit will be conducted to determine their status.

Also presenting the report of the Advisory Committee on Operationalisation of TETFund Skills Development Special Intervention, the Chairman of the Committee, Nuru Yakubu, said the committee recommended polytechnics for TETFund Special Intervention according to their geo-political zones.

“South-west: The five schools visited have shown preparedness except for the Polytechnic, Ibadan, because of the school leadership transition. It therefore recommended that in 2024 the following two polytechnics should benefit; Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, and Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State. For 2025, the committee recommends Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, and the Polytechnic Ibadan, if they can sort out their preparations,” Mr Yakubu said.

In the South-south, Rivers State Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, and Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic are recommended for 2024, while Delta State Polytechnic is suggested for 2025 intervention.

The committee noted that the Institute of Management and Technology, South-East, is recommended for 2024, with Abia State Polytechnic and Federal Polytechnic, Anambra, suggested for 2025. “While for North-East, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, and Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, are recommended for 2024, and Adamawa State Polytechnic, and Tatari Ali Polytechnic, for 2025.”

“For the North-west, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, is suggested for 2024, while Kano State Polytechnic and Sokoto State Polytechnic are recommended for 2025. In the North-Central, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, is recommended for 2024, and Federal Polytechnic, Lokoja, for 2025,” the chairman added.

TETFund boss speaks

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, said the agency will not continue to throw money away to centres that are not living up to expectations.

He disclosed that some centres have funds with the agency that they have not accessed since inception.

“The funds are with us because we have not released them until they reach a milestone, but while they have delayed in reaching those milestones, they are causing concerns.”

The TETFund boss further stated that the strategy for establishing centres of excellence was a very good one because TETFund realised that it didn’t have enough resources to improve all the facilities of all public institutions at the same time.

He added that the idea was to incubate, have one centre, the right equipment, the right tools, and the right faculty and experts that would lead their efforts in research, and in promoting scholarship at the highest level so that they could also inspire other centres.

“We are pooling resources from other institutions within the area who want to do further research or who want to carry out any other exploratory study in those particular fields in those areas,” he said.

Speaking on the non-performing institutions, he said the Fund has decided to look at some institutions, find out their relative positions in terms of the quality of their faculty, their reputation in certain courses and in certain areas, and design them as centres of excellence for those particular courses.

