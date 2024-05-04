Senator for Kano Central District, Rufai Hanga, has donated 500,000 clay pots and 500,000 plain white cloths to help his constituents in burying their dead.

Mr Hanga, whose district covers 15 local government areas, said the donation was in response to frequent demands for assistance for burial materials from his constituents.

One of Mr Hanga’s social media aides, Dawuud Auwal, announced the donations.

“The district head of Tarauni and head of the committee overseeing the graveyard in Kano, Ado Kurawa, has supervised the 500,000 clay pots and N500,000 white plain cloths (likkafani) donated by Senator Rufai Hanga for distribution to the graveyard in Kano Central District. After the supervision he directed for the distribution”, Mr Auwal said.

Clay pots and white cloths are used by Muslims for enshrouding corpses. A male corpse requires three wraps, while a female corpse requires five wraps to be covered properly.

“We are used to this frequent requests from people soliciting money to buy white cloths and clay pots. Some have requested vehicles for transporting the dead,” Mr Auwal said.

“The Senator has also paid scholarships for 200 students of Bayero University and registered over 1000 students for JAMB. He assisted 200 Kano Polytechnic among others,” Mr Auwal added in response to some Facebook users accusing the lawmaker of underrepresentation.

