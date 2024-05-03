United Bank for Africa (UBA) has inducted 398 young men and women from six African countries into its UBA Tribe through the Graduate Management Acceleration Programme (GMAP).

The induction ceremony, which was held on Thursday in Lagos, followed a six-month hands-on work and learning experience to develop their inherent potential after graduation.

The GMAP, according to UBA, is designed to select, develop, and build a pipeline of next-generation leaders and bankers who will be trained to “drive the bank’s vision to be the undisputed leading and dominant financial services institution in Africa.”

The inductees, according to a statement by the financial institution, are drawn from Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroun, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Elumelu speaks

In his welcome address, the Chairperson of UBA Group, Tony Elumelu, congratulated the new inductees and expressed profound pride and admiration for their success “having completed the intense capacity-building programme.”

Mr Elumelu was said to have highlighted the bank’s passion for youth empowerment in Africa while bridging the unemployment gap, which according to him, remains one of the greatest challenges of the continent.

The statement reads in part: “For me, these young UBA graduates are a testament to who we are: a truly pan-African group that invests in African talent. This milestone is more than just numbers. It signifies UBA’s commitment to youth empowerment.

“Unemployment is the greatest challenge we face – a tragic and cruel betrayal of a generation. We know governments alone cannot create all the jobs we need – so it is up to us, the African private sector, to partner with our government in improving lives and livelihoods.

“This is Africapitalism, and it is gratifying to see UBA play its part. UBA is dedicated to creating a positive impact, through the GMAP programme UBA is creating employment, boosting economic growth, and transforming lives across Africa.”

According to Mr Elumelu, the young professionals were trained and equipped for the future by UBA not just for a career in UBA, but wherever they end up, “because this is how we play our role as a Pan-African bank, in helping to empower the next generation.”

“We are helping to create employment and this for us is our driving force,” he added.

GMAP prospective impacts

In his speech, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, commended the graduating class for their unwavering commitment and emphasised the programme’s role in cultivating the next generation of UBA leaders.

“Your dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment have been nothing short of inspiring. Each of you has demonstrated the qualities of a true UBA ambassador, and today, we celebrate not just your achievements but also the collective strength of our UBA family,” Mr Alawuba said.

He also recognised the support extended by families and friends throughout the programme.

“Their love, encouragement, and understanding have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in your success,” he said.

Also, the UBA’s Group Head, Human Resources, Modupe Akindele, said the bank remains committed to nurturing talent and leadership within the organisation.

Ms Akindele noted that the GMAP programme, which marked its second graduation, will be a continuous initiative, as it culminates an intensive journey towards leadership excellence.

According to Ms Akindele, the programme has produced over 1,100 graduates, that is about 700 in 2023 and 398 new graduates.

“The fact remains that at UBA, we believe in equal opportunity for all, regardless of age, tribe, gender, or background; and so, we will continue to pursue our dream to nurture these young ones to their full potential,” she noted.

About UBA

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries and across 4 continents.

With a presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France and more recently the United Arab Emirates, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance, and ancillary banking services.

