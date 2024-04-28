Following Friday’s tanker fire that killed at least five persons and destroyed several vehicles and houses in the Eleme section of the East-West Road in Rivers State, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) is seeking safer methods of transporting petroleum products across the country.

Chairman of the Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Sunday, said that discussions were ongoing among the 36 state governors and strategic federal agencies in the oil and gas industry to achieve the objective.

He made the disclosure at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a visit to commiserate with the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the people of the state over the tanker inferno.

Citing a similar carnage in Ogun State on Saturday, caused by a tanker conveying compressed natural gas (CNG), Mr AbdulRazaq said finding safer methods of conveying such inflammable and combustible products had become important given the huge losses incurred during the accidents.

He noted that meeting with Mr Fubara also allowed them to have peer review discussions over the recurring issue.

“We have spoken with the head of the downstream petroleum regulatory agency, and there will be a review of some laws. There will also be engagement between the downstream petroleum regulatory agency and state agencies to ensure safety.

“As you know, Nigeria relies a lot on pipepipelinesroleum products. We need to strengthen regulations in that sector and also emphasise improving and expanding pipelines for the transportation of products as well,” Mr AbdulRazaq

