The police in Edo State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested suspected gunmen who stormed a church in the state and abducted the pastor during worship service.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 14 April at Deeper Life Bible Church in the state, the police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, said in a statement posted on X.

Mr Nwabuzor, a police superintendent, did not, however, give the address of the church where the incident took place.

“On 14 April at about 9 a.m., Imubhin Juliet, a Pastor of Deeper life Bible Church, reported that she and some members during church service when worshipping, suddenly three armed men walked into the church with guns and robbed them of their valuables.

“She further reported that she was abducted by three armed robbers and taken away in her Toyota Highlander jeep to an unknown destination where they forced her to disclose her ATM PIN (number) which they used to siphon her money.”

Acting on the victim’s report, Mr Nwabuzor said the suspects were arrested on 16 April by operatives from the command who intercepted a Toyota vehicle with the “said hoodlums” along Auchi Road in the state.

“The vehicle and their weapons were recovered from them,” the police spokesperson said, adding that the suspects have confessed to the crime.

He advised worshipers to be vigilant and observe everyone who disguised as worshipers during service.

The incident again highlights the increasing rate of insecurity in the country that even a supposedly “sacred” place of worship is not spared by suspected gunmen.

In the Northern part of the country where banditry has worsened, gunmen last year stormed a church during worship service and abducted over 25 worshipers after attacking New Life for All Church in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident occurred at Jan-Tsauni, Gidan Haruna community at about 7 a.m., when worshipers had just gathered to commence the day’s service, Guardian newspaper reported.

Similarly, on 5 June 2022, gunmen invaded St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, South-west Nigeria, and massacred scores of worshippers.

