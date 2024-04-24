President Bola Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola have acknowledged that many Nigerians lack access to justice delivery.

They spoke at the opening ceremony of the National Summit on Justice in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Access to justice remains a distant reality for far too many Nigerians,” Mr Ariwoola noted.

He said issues of procedural complexities to socioeconomic disparities constitute barriers to justice in the country.

The two-day justice sector summit is being organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association and the National Judicial Council.

The CJN explained that justice was essential for the maintenance of peace because it is the pillar upon which democracy stands.

Speaking on the problems of delays in the adjudication of cases in Nigeria, Mr Ariwoola said, “The quest for justice should not be a privilege reserved for the few, but a right to all regardless of their circumstances.”

He said the challenges should compel players in the justice sector “to embark on a journey of comprehensive reforms to ensure that justice is not only dispensed but also perceived to be dispensed fairly and impartially.”

Suggestions

In proffering solutions to the problems, Mr Ariwoola recommended “constitutional, statutory and operational reforms” to reposition the justice sector for the 21st Century.

“We must critically examine our legal framework; identifying gaps and inconsistencies that hinder the efficient administration of justice.”

The CJN advised the National Assembly to be bold in its pursuit of “legislative reforms that reflect the evolving needs of our society.”

The justice system must deliver well-being of citizens – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said the three arms of government owe Nigerians a duty to deliver an efficient and effective justice system.

Mr Tinubu advised the judiciary to tailor its activities within the tenets of his administration’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ regarding “inclusivity, fairness, rule of law, and anti-corruption stance…”

“I accordingly urge the leadership of all justice sector institutions to seek a new direction and focus on outcomes by creating a justice system that truly responds to the needs of our citizens – one that serves Nigerians now and for generations to come.

“I demand informed and coordinated responses to the identified challenges plaguing the effectiveness and efficiency of the sector. I demand performance so that Nigerians can feel and acknowledge the impact of your reform efforts,” the president said.

In a goodwill message, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio called on participants at the summit to develop workable solutions to address the justice sector challenges.

He suggested that interlocutory appeals in civil cases should not be entertained until the determination of the substantive matter.

Court dockets are clogged from the high courts to the appellate courts because of a variety of issues that have hampered the speedy dispensation of justice.

