The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has been awarded funding support by Luminate to establish an inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI) collective in Nigeria.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to spearhead nationwide research, innovation, and governance of AI technologies while fostering a vibrant community of practice.

CJID, and its partners in the collective, Lagos Business School (Pan-Atlantic University) and Data Science Nigeria, will lead this initiative, and their collaborative efforts will seek to ensure that AI in Nigeria is designed, developed and deployed in a safe, responsible and ethical manner, for the benefit of society at large.

In a statement released by Luminate, CJID will coordinate the Collective’s work around AI governance, working with other civil society organisations and media NGOs to explore the implications of AI in the information ecosystem and wider society.

The Lagos Business School (Pan-Atlantic University) is expected to lead research activities and serve as research manager whilst providing training programmes and nurturing talent through academic courses and research projects.

Simultaneously, Data Science Nigeria, the first dedicated AI start-up incubation hub in Nigeria, will spearhead initiatives to foster entrepreneurship and innovation in AI, establishing a platform for start-ups to develop and scale AI solutions.

Luminate expressed optimism about “seeing how this inclusive strategy process and the work that comes out of it will shape Nigeria’s approach to AI, inspire other work across the continent and add to the global discussions on the governance and guardrails needed for this potentially transformative technology”.

It further stated that establishing the Nigerian AI Collective would ensure a future in which Nigeria leverages the transformative potential of AI to spur economic growth, innovation, and societal advancement, thereby “positioning itself as a leading force in AI for good on the African continent and globally”.

CJID speaks

Speaking on the initiative, Akintunde Babatunde, the Director of Programmes at CJID, expressed gratitude to Luminate, noting that CJID is proud of its role in enhancing journalism across Africa by developing innovative tools and supporting journalists and civil society to leverage civic technology and AI to advance democratic accountability.

He said: “We are immensely grateful to Luminate for supporting us to extend our impact work through the AI Collective. At CJID, we believe conversations around the future of new digital technologies and artificial intelligence should include critical perspectives from African policy experts with a vibrant media understanding and framing for policy uptake.

“With this, we hope to support the collective over the next three years by launching a media fellowship on AI. We will host dialogues and discussion series on various use cases of AI while working with media organisations and civil society groups to explore the implications of AI on the information ecosystem and society more broadly”.

Objectives of the Nigerian AI Collective

Luminate highlights that a key objective of the Nigerian AI Collective is to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration. This involves creating a platform where AI professionals, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders can exchange knowledge, best practices, and research findings and collaborate to strengthen the AI ecosystem.

Another key objective includes capacity building through the development and execution of training programs, workshops, and seminars aimed at enhancing the capacity of AI practitioners and enthusiasts. This initiative is to promote continuous learning and skill advancement with evolving AI technologies.

Innovation and research also stand as central objectives for the cohort, aiming to back and advance AI-focused research and development efforts that tackle local issues while contributing to the broader field of global AI knowledge. The objective is to stimulate the formation of AI startups and incubators to fuel innovation across various sectors.

Further objective is policy advocacy, which focuses on collaborating with policymakers to craft AI-friendly regulations and policies that nurture a supportive environment for AI research, development, and application. This effort includes promoting ethical AI practices and the responsible use of AI technologies, ensuring alignment with international standards.

The final objective involves cultivating international partnerships and forging ties with global AI organisations, academia, institutions, and industry players to tap into worldwide expertise and resources. This initiative seeks to position Nigeria as a pivotal participant in the international AI community.

CJID and Media Innovation

CJID is a media innovation and democratic accountability organisation with a mission to transform African media landscapes. “As a leading media development think tank, CJID is dedicated to breaking information barriers and bolstering democratic processes through groundbreaking research and technological advancements in journalism.”

Beyond research, CJID said it actively supports media organisations, journalism schools, and civil society groups. These partnerships, it said, centre on advancing journalism excellence and driving media innovation across Africa by developing innovative tools tailored for journalism and the media industry, “CJID empowers journalists and media professionals to amplify their impact in an increasingly digital and AI-driven world.”

