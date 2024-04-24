Multichoice, the owner of PayTV options DStv and GOtv, has announced an increase in the prices of all their packages in Nigeria.

“We understand the impact this change may have on you…, but the rise in the cost of business operations has led us to make this difficult decision,” the CEO of Multichoice, John Ugbe, said in a statement sent to customers.

The details provided show that DStv Premium subscribers will now pay N37,000 instead of N29,500 while the least expensive package on DStv, Yanga, will now pay N5,000 instead of N4,000.

The new prices will take effect from 1 May, the official said.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

