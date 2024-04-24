The embattled women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Aisha Galadima, has sued the State Security Service (SSS) for alleged illegal detention and torture.

Ms Galadima, a political ally of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, was reportedly arrested on 14 April by the SSS following remarks on Governor Uba Sani on social media, which were considered offensive.

In suit No FHC/Abuja/CS/502/2024, dated 17 April, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja through her lawyer, Ajayi Olowo, Ms Galadima wants the court to declare the alleged arrest, incarceration and torture as illegal, unconstitutional and oppressive.

She said the treatment violates her fundamental human rights as guaranteed by section 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

Ms Galadima also wants the respondents to tender an apology to her in writing within seven days of the court granting the relief.

She also asks the court to award damages against the respondents in the sum of N500 million.

Background

Ms Galadima criticised Governor Sani on his public complaint about the loan burden he inherited from his predecessor, Mr El-Rufai.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Sani said his administration was finding it difficult to pay workers’ salaries because of the repayment of the state’s huge debts.

The governor said the administration inherited $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the administration of Mr El-Rufai.

Mr Sani further lamented that due to the rise in the exchange rate, the state is now paying back almost triple what was borrowed by the previous administration.

