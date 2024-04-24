The Kaduna State House of Assembly’s ad-hoc committee investigating the management of the finances and assets of the state under former governor Nasir El-Rufai has summoned the state’s commissioner for finance.

The committee is probing the sale of government properties and loans collected by the government under the administration of Mr El-Rufai.

The Clerk of the House, Sakinatu Idris, in a letter dated 22, April asked the finance ministry to appear on Thursday before the ad-hoc committee with a Memorandum (official memo) and relevant documents detailing the total loan collected by the government between 2015 and 2023.

“The total loans collected from May 2015 to May 2023 with the approval of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, the account into which the loans were lodged and drawdowns as recorded by the Project Finance Management Unit (PFMU) and Debt Management Office (DMO).

“Relevant State Executive Council Minutes of meetings, Council’s Extract and Resolutions with regards to the loans.

“Payments and Outstanding Liabilities to contractors from May 2015 – May 2023. Report of salaries paid to staff from 2016 to 2022. Dloyd Reports on KADRIS from 2015 to 2023.

“Terms, purpose and conditions on those loans. Appropriation items related to the loans. All record of payments made to all contractors engaged by the State Government and relevant documents from May 2015 to May 2023”, the committee requested from the finance ministry.

The lawmakers also asked the finance ministry about the modalities for payment of contracts, documents of all payments made to the contractors and sale of government properties, the accounts in which the proceeds were lodged and how the money was expended.

The lawmakers said 30 copies of the documents should reach the office of the clerk on or before 25, April by 10:00 am.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the lawmakers set up the committee to probe Mr El-Rufai’s administration in response to Governor Uba Sani’s complaint about the loan burden he inherited from Mr El-Rufai.

Mr Sani said his administration was finding it difficult to pay workers’ salaries because of the repayment of the state’s huge debts.

The governor said the administration inherited $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the administration of Mr El-Rufai.

Mr Sani lamented that due to the rise in the exchange rate, the state is now paying back almost triple what was borrowed by the previous administration.

