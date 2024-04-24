Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has announced a cabinet reshuffle, a move that has two commissioners loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike redeployed from two key government ministries.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has been redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties within the Governor’s Office, while the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamau, has been moved to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

The State Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson, confirmed the “minor” cabinet reshuffle to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday night.

Justifying the government actions, the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said the redeployment was aimed at enhancing efficiency and bolstering key sectors of governance.

The statement was posted on Facebook.

“All parties involved are mandated to facilitate seamless transitions, with immediate handovers to their respective Permanent Secretaries,” Mr Danagogo said, stressing that all handover processes must be completed without delay.

“The reshuffle reflects Governor Fubara’s proactive approach to governance, ensuring that the right individuals are placed in key positions to advance the state’s development objectives. With these strategic appointments, the administration reaffirms its commitment to delivering impactful governance and fostering sustainable growth and prosperity for all citizens of Rivers State,” the statement said.

There were no details of new redeployments to the positions the two commissioners are leaving.

It is also not clear if the two commissioners will accept their new postings.

The two commissioners were among nine Wike loyalists serving in Governor Fubara’s cabinet, who resigned their positions following the political feud between Messrs Wike and Fubara.

Another of Mr Wike’s loyalists, Dakorinama Kelly-George, who served as Commissioner for Works, resigned weeks ago to take up a federal appointment.

The political feud between Messrs Wike and Fubara had split the state legislature into two – 27 lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike, who is now the FCT Minister, and four lawmakers backing Governor Fubara.

The commissioners returned to Governor Fubara’s cabinet after President Bola Tinubu, in December last year, brokered a controversial peace deal to end the political rift between Governor Fubara and Mr Wike.

Consequently, the commissioners were screened and reconfirmed for the second time by the state assembly led by The Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, another Wike loyalist.

Mr Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers in the state assembly whose seats were declared vacant following their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), were also beneficiaries of the peace deal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

