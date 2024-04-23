The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned Cindy Bei, owner of an Abuja-Chinese supermarket accused of denying Nigerians entry into its premises.

The supermarket, located at the China General Chamber of Commerce along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in the Federal Capital Territory, was officially summoned on Monday due to allegations of discrimination and racism.

The surveillance was led by Boladale Adeyinka, director of surveillance and investigation, who noted that the mission was to verify the allegation prompted by a viral video alleging discrimination against Nigerian consumers at a supermarket in Abuja.

“On arrival, we noticed the supermarket behind me was sealed and padlocked externally.

Inquiries have shown that yes, as of this morning, this supermarket was open, and people were there,” she said.

“CCTV footage also shows that at about 8:29 am, two vehicles departed from these premises allegedly containing the owner of the supermarket, whom we have been able to identify by name, and we have her contact details.

“Now the summon, of course, since she’s not around and the place is locked, is to serve notice on her to appear before the federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission by Wednesday, 24 April 2024, by 11 am,” she said.

The summon document was afterwards passed on the gate of the building.

“This Summons is issued under the authority of the Federal Consumer Protection Commission (Commission) under Sections 32 and 33 of the Federal C, competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 (FCCPA),” it read.

“YOU ARE at this moment SUMMONED to attend the Commission’s Investigative Hearing, which will be held at the Commission’s headquarters located at 23 Jimmy Carter Street, Asokoro, Abuja, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11 o’clock in the forenoon to testify, make dispositions and present evidence concerning the Commission’s ongoing investigation/inquiry.”

The commission said Ms Bei would be made to pay N20 million or serve up to three years in prison if she fails to comply with the summon directive.

Background

The supermarket has, in the past few days, come under fire after a Nigerian uploaded a video alleging that the supermarket denied him access to the premises.

“Wonders shall never end. There is a supermarket I saw online that is a Chinese supermarket. They have Chinese food, ramen and other things. I wanted to go there and check it out, but I was denied entry,” the man said in the viral video.

“The security officers at the gate said the supermarket was strictly for Chinese people, and no Nigerian was allowed to go inside or buy anything. Is that possible in China?

“This supermarket is in Abuja, and a Nigerian cannot enter. This is a joke. So that means a Chinese guy has more rights than you here in Nigeria. Chinese guys are allowed to visit anywhere in the country.”

Nigerians have since called for the supermarket’s closure, with many tagging FCCPC on X to take action against it.

In a post on X, a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, also called for the facility’s demolition.

“Any Supermarket in our Country that is not accessible to supermarket’s closure but to foreigners should be forcibly opened or be pulled down by the laws of our Country,” he said.

Sanusi Shuabi, the assistant facility manager of the Royal Choice estate that houses the supermarket, confirmed that the estate rented the building (Villa 07) to a lady who resides and conducts her business In the building.

He also said the estate management did not sign any agreement excluding Nigerians from shopping at the grocery store.

