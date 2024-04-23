The management of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, on Monday, mourned the death of Yinka Olomojobi, a professor, who suspected gunmen reportedly shot at the weekend.

The university in a statement signed by its Director of Communication and Marketing, Joshua Suleiman, paid tributes to Mr Olomojobi’s personality and his career in academia.

Mr Olomojobi, a professor of human rights law and gender, started his career at Babcock University on 1 April 2011.

According to the university, the tragic incident occurred between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, 19 April, along Iperu-Sagamu Road, which is eight kilometres from the Ilisan-Remo campus and three kilometres from the Iperu campus of Babcock University, Ogun State.

“This came as a rude shock to the entire university community, which has been thrown into mourning,” it noted.

Reports have it that he suspected gunmen, dressed in black attires, shot the professor at Ajadeh Event Centre in Iperu and abducted two people in the community, while witnesses said some people were injured while trying to escape from the scene.

About Olomojobi

The university also described Mr Olomojobi as “a vibrant personality who gave his all to imparting knowledge and empowering young people of the university where he taught.”

Mr Olomojobi had his Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) from the Ogun State University (1985 -1990) and his Master’s and doctorate (2006 – 2010) from the University of Liverpool and Lancaster University, England, respectively.

“The university commiserates with his family, friends, faculty, staff, and students at this time of grief and prays for God’s comfort and courage to bear the loss,” the university statement reads in part.

“We assure all our stakeholders- students, parents, host community, faculty and staff that Babcock University will continue to collaborate with all government security and local vigilance agencies to ensure the maximum protection of lives and property within and around the university environment.

“The partnership with our stakeholders over the years has yielded positive outcomes, and we will continue to explore greater collaborative endeavours to ensure a safer learning and living space for all.”

Investigation

The university noted that the Nigeria Police Force is investigating the “act of utmost savagery by these suspected kidnappers.”

It said that law enforcement agencies, in conjunction with the Ogun State Government, are “reportedly on the trail of the perpetrators, and more men and women of the security agencies have been deployed to ensure the maximum safety of lives and property in the entire axis of the state.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, on Monday, said one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Ms Odutola said a security man was arrested based on reasonable suspicion as police commenced a discreet investigation.

The police also confirmed that the lecturer was taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead

She said: “A report from the Iperu Division indicates that a kidnapping and murder incident occurred on the 19 of April at about 9:20 p.m.

“A suspicious coincidence led the police to arrest one Awada Ishaya of Plateau State who was employed two weeks ago when the event centre was launched as a security man for further interrogation.”

