Commercial bus and Tricycle operators in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Monday, increased transport fares as petrol stations shut down business following the withdrawal of services by members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

Some routes, for example, from Ibom Plaza to the University of Uyo permanent site, situated along Nwaniba Road, which used to attract a N200 fare, now cost between N250 and N300.

Also, from Ibom Plaza to Itam Flyover, which was N100 as of Sunday (yesterday), now goes for N150, an increase of 50 per cent.

A commercial mini-bus operator, Anietie Akpan, told PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning that maintaining the old price was impossible, as they bought fuel at N1,000 per litre at the black market.

Another mini-bus operator, Henry Oton, said he bought petrol for N1,050 at the black market.

“Petrol stations have all closed down. Go round, you will see. As you can see, the number of vehicles on the road is few,” Mr Oton told this newspaper, describing owners of petrol outlets as “wicked and greedy.”

“Let my car rest. They are selling fuel at N1,000 per litre. I am not driving,” Emmanuel Effiong said, adding that he has resorted to trekking.

Withdrawal of service

IPMAN, in a statement on Friday, announced they would withdraw supply to the state beginning from Monday (today) and directed petrol stations to close their business.

The association directed its members to close their stations against the public “from 6 a.m., on Monday till further notice” in protest against the seizure of products from its members. It blamed the seizure of the products of its members on business infractions allegedly attributable to “the activities of Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (NOGASA).

The association, in a statement, announced a fine of N300,000 for non-compliance by members.

The statement, which had only “IPMAN chairman” and “IPMAN secretary” as signatories without their giving their names, was dismissed by another petroleum union hours after it was circulated on Facebook.

In a statement dismissing the threats, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) urged residents to disregard the information and urged all retail outlet owners to go about their normal businesses.

“PETROAN will release their enforcement team from Monday to monitor operations of retail outlets and report to Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the necessary security agents for action from any unauthorised persons or groups,” the group said.

Gov Eno vows to confront ‘faceless group’

Governor Umo Eno, during a church service on Sunday, described the group as “faceless” and warned them against obstructing the supply of petroleum products to the state.

In a statement on Monday, Ekerete Udoh, the chief press secretary to the governor, said Mr Eno had directed the commissioner for internal security to mobilise security agents to ensure a free flow of petroleum products all over the state.

“In the wake of the prevailing hardship in the country, if any group believes it can constitute themselves into a nuisance and create additional hardship for the people of the country, and the people of Akwa Ibom, we will confront that group. I don’t care who they belong to, I don’t care who is sponsoring them,” Mr Eno said.

Impacts of scarcity

But despite the warning by the state government and PETROAN, petrol outlet owners on Monday complied with the directive of the “faceless” group and shut down their petrol stations.

Several retail outlets in the state capital are closed for business, with a few dispensing over N700.

For example, Transocean petrol stations along Ikot Ekpene, dispensing at N730 per litre in the morning, had since shut down its outlet when PREMIUM TIMES visited.

Several others, including Pirana, situated along Nwaniba Road, leading to the University of Uyo, had also been shut down in compliance with the directives.

No fuel in Uyo – residents lament

Meanwhile, some residents of the state have taken to Facebook to express their frustration over the scarcity of petrol in the state capital.

“No fuel in Uyo, AKS. The little fuel I had, I went out in search of fuel, and it finished – on my way back home,” Leo Umana wrote on Facebook.

“A few days into President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office, Uyo residents are stranded as commercial operators increase fare by 100 per cent over fuel scarcity,” a journalist, Harrison Essien, wrote.

“What’s happening in Akwa Ibom State, for Christ’s sake? Am very much sure this petrol scarcity is only in this state. Look at today, Monday, people are parking their vehicles. Trekking continues,” another Facebook user, GT James, wrote.

State Government reacts

In a statement on Monday, the second in less than 12 hours on the same issue – fuel scarcity, the chief press secretary to the governor, Ekerete Udoh, said the shortages will “end shortly”.

“In response to the fuel scarcity which began this morning arising from a misunderstanding between product marketers and some security agencies, Governor Eno is currently meeting with different groups in the petroleum marketing sector with a view to finding solutions to the immediate and remote causes of this problem,” Mr Udoh said, assuring that normalcy will return “as soon as possible.”

