Media bodies in Nigeria have referred the case of a journalist Segun Olatunji who was abducted by the military from his home in Lagos in March to Nigeria’s National Media Ombudsman for resolution.

“The report of the Ombudsman process would be made public,” a statement signed by nine bodies stated on Monday. “We hope that the parties concerned will seize this opportunity to settle the matter in the interest of law, order and respect for the provisions of Nigeria’s constitution.”

The referral of the case to the National Media Ombudsman followed the decision reached after a meeting of the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO), the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) and civil society partners with the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), whose operatives arrested and detained Mr Olatunji in March.

Mr Olatunji, Editor of FirstNews newspapers, spent 14 days in military dentition from 15 March when he was abducted from his home in Lagos. He was released on 28 March.

On 8 April, leading Nigerian media and civil society organisations issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Nigerian government to investigate the abduction, brutalisation and torture of Mr Olatunji by the military.

The bodies demanded the prosecution of the perpetrators as well as compensation and a public apology to Mr Olatunji.

They detailed various forms of rights violations and dehumanisation Mr Olatunji went through at the hands of military personnel during his 14-day detention, and called for full accountability for all the perpetrators within and outside the military.

However, on Monday, the bodies said they took the new approach of referring the matter to the Ombudsman after meeting with the DIA.

The bodies, including the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) and civil society partners, said the DIA requested a meeting with them on 14 April, in the wake of the ultimatum they issued over the matter.

“The military authorities said they acted to forestall a potential threat to national security and would have reported the matter to the National Media Complaints Commission (NMCC) – The National Media Ombudsman – if they had been aware of its existence.

“After considering this disposition towards the Ombudsman, the NPO, BON and the Civil Society Partners have decided after reviewing the outcome of the 14 April meeting, to refer the matter to the Ombudsman for adjudication,” the statement said.

They promised to make the report of the Ombudsman public.

“Besides, the specific issue of Mr Olatunji, the group condemns the increasing militarisation of the civic space, which has seen increasing use of excessive force by soldiers in matters that would have ordinarily been handled by the police,” the statement added.

Those who signed the document include the President, Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN)/President, Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO), Kabiru A. Yusuf.

Other signees include the Executive Secretary, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Yemisi Bamgbose; President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Eze Anaba; National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo; and President, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), Maureen Chigbo.

The President, International Press Institute, Nigeria Chapter (IPI Nigeria), Musikilu Mojeed; Executive Director, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Edetaen Ojo; Executive Director, International Press Centre (IPC), Lanre Arogundade, and Director, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Adetokunbo Mumuni, also signed the document.

