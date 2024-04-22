The management of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has confirmed the death of one of its lecturers, Yinka Olomojobi, a professor, who was reportedly shot by suspected gunmen at the weekend.

According to the university’s Director of Communication and Marketing, Joshua Suleiman, the late Mr Olomojobi lectured at the university’s School of Law and Security Studies.

Mr Suleiman said the university is yet to get the full details of how it happened but confirmed that the incident occurred at Iperu, another community in Ogun State.

However, reports have it that the suspected gunmen, dressed in black attires, shot the professor at Ajadeh Event Centre in Iperu and abducted two people in the community, while witnesses said some people were injured while trying to escape from the scene.

Police arrest suspect

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, on Monday, said one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Ms Odutola said a security man was arrested based on reasonable suspicion as police commenced a discreet investigation.

The police also confirmed that the lecturer was taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

She said: “A report from the Iperu Division indicates that a kidnapping and murder incident occurred on the 19 of April at about 9:20 p.m.

“A suspicious coincidence led the police to arrest one Awada Ishaya of Plateau State who was employed two weeks ago when the event centre was launched as a security man for further interrogation.”

