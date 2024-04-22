Gov Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Monday appreciated President Bola Tinubu for allowing an enabling environment for the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship primary in the state.

Mr Aiyedatiwa stated this in his acceptance speech after he emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 16 Nov governorship election in the state.

Usman Ododo, the chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee for Ondo State and Governor of Kogi, had, on Monday, declared Mr Aiyedatiwa the winner of Saturday’s primary.

Mr Ododo said that Mr Aiyedatiwa polled 48,569 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who had 15,343 out of 95,178 valid votes.

Mr Aiyedatiwa also appreciated the national and state working committees of the party for ensuring that the “best candidate emerged” as the party’s standard bearer.

He also commended other contestants for their sportsmanship and urged them to join hands with him to ensure the party’s victory in the November election.

“Democracy sometimes comes with discordant tunes. This is not the time to hold a grudge against one another, but for all of us to come together to remain in power,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

