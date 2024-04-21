The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is organising a forum for interaction on digital public infrastructure (DPI) in service delivery in Nigeria.

MFWA, an Accra, Ghana-based media and civic rights organisation, has scheduled the event for Tuesday, 23 April, at Stratton Hotel Asokoro in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

A statement from MFWA’s programme manager on digital rights, Vivian Affoah, about 100 participants from the media, government, civil society organisations, academia, political parties and members of the diplomatic corps in Nigeria will attend the one-day public forum.

The event will feature a keynote statement from the sector ministry – Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy in Nigeria- on the theme, “The Status of Digital Public Infrastructure in Nigeria: progress, challenges and the way forward.”

Similarly, other critical institutions directly implementing DPI in the country, including the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Service Compact (SERVICOM), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), are expected to deliver goodwill messages.

What is DPI

The digital public infrastructure (DPI) is defined as “society-wide, digital capabilities that are essential to participation in society and markets as a citizen, entrepreneur, and consumer in a digital era,” according to tmCo-Develop. This global non-profit fund is a platform for countries to mobilise resources for building inclusive, safe and equitable DPI.

It refers to all the digital organisational structures and facilities needed to operate a society or enterprise. Examples include electronic governance (e-governance) and electronic payment (e-payment) systems.

At a webinar hosted by MFWA for 20 journalists who are fellows of the DPI from 10 West African countries in August 2023, David Eaves, an associate professor in digital government at the Institute for Innovation and Public Policy, University College of London, said the relevance of DPIs struck the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were constrained to rely more on digital platforms of communicating and transferring assistance, particularly digital payments, to loved ones.

The DPIs are expected to deliver digital public goods (DPG) to the people through efficient service delivery in digital payment services and data exchanges, amongst others.

Forum Objectives

Also, the event will feature a panel discussion featuring two of the DPI fellows in Nigeria, representatives from civil society and a technology company.

“Stakeholders and participants will have increased knowledge about the Digital Public Infrastructure and Digital Public Goods in Nigeria, and proffer actionable recommendations to make its adoption more inclusive, safe and equitable and what the media can do to support the process,” the statement from the MFWA announcing the event said.

The gathering will deliberate on the current state of Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure and digital public good (DPG) issues and the extent to which the country has ensured inclusivity in its deployment.

Participants will highlight the challenges and make actionable recommendations on how Nigeria can make the adoption of DPI/DPG more inclusive, safe and equitable for its citizens.

DPI journalism fellowship programme

In 2023, the MFWA, with funding from Co-Develop, hosted a three-month DPI journalism fellowship programme.

The fellowship, which began from September to December 2023, had its maiden 20 journalists from 10 West African countries – Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Niger, Benin, Togo, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal.

The fellowship had both virtual and in-person activities such as virtual training workshops on DPI with assignments/presentations by Fellows; production and publication/broadcast of stories on DPI by fellows, and a two-week residential gathering of the fellows in Accra, the Ghanaian capital city for further training and institutional field visits.

According to the Executive Director of the MFWA, Sulemana Braimah, the fellowship was intended to grow a cadre of West African journalists who would have the relevant knowledge and skills to produce impactful reports on DPIs.

The ultimate goal was to help increase public awareness and access to information on DPI deployment across the region, Mr Braimah said.

A senior partner at Co-Develop, Robert Karanja, said his organisation remains committed to accelerating the adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) that is inclusive, safe, and equitable.

With the population explosion in the last two decades, governments across the world are migrating from analogue to digital technologies for efficient and effective service delivery.

However, the adoption and deployment of DPIs in many countries on the African continent is plagued by limited public awareness, participation, inclusion and adoption.

In Nigeria, for instance, despite the tremendous growth in DPI adoption in digital payment services and citizen databases, challenges exist in rural communities because of inadequate deployment of DPIs, such as telecommunications assets like masts and fibre optic cables.

