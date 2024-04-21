The rerun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday recorded a low turnout in some wards.

The Gov Usman Ododo-led APC Primary Election Committee had declared the exercise held on Saturday in the 203 wards in 18 local government areas of the state inconclusive.

Okitipupa is the local government area of some of the aspirants, including Jimoh Ibrahim, the current senator representing Ondo South.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Sunday in Akure, Mr Ododo said that reports reaching the committee indicated that the electoral process in 13 wards in Okitipupa LGA suffered some hitches.

Accordingly, the governor declared the governorship primary inconclusive and directed that a rerun be held in the 13 wards in Okitipupa LGA, having a total validated registered members of 9,515.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the rerun in some wards in Okitipupa, reported a low turnout of voters and security agents compared to the large voter turnout on Saturday.

The wards visited were Okitipupa Ward 1 at Stella Maris College, Okitipupa, Ward 2 at St. John Primary School, Ayeka/Igbodigo ward and Ikoya/Igbinsin/Oloto ward in Ikoya, all in Okitipupa LGA.

NAN reports that no officials, APC committee members or election materials were seen in sight at the wards when filling this report.

The low turnout of voters might also be unconnected with the violence recorded in some wards on Saturday.

Adebayo Ogunedowo, an APC chieftain who spoke with NAN, said the APC primary was a big fraud to the people and democracy.

He said that voters are scared of being lynched or injured because of the breakout of violence at some wards in the state.

“Supporters of some aspirants refused to come here with directives from their principal.

“The primary election is a big fraud—a slap to residents of Ondo State and a shame to democracy.

“This is an indictment on Gov. Ododo led APC Primary Election Committee, except the whole election is cancelled in the state,” he said.

Gov Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and 15 other aspirants are jostling to pick the party’s ticket ahead of the 16 November governorship election in the state.

Some aspirants like Olusola Oke and Wale Akinterinwa have condemned the exercise, saying it was skewed to produce the incumbent Governor as the winner of the exercise.

Messrs Oke and Akinterinwa said the primary election was marred with irregularities.

The wife of the late Governor of the state, Betty Akeredolu, also condemned the exercise, alleging that notorious election riggers were sent to conduct the election to favour Mr Aiyedatiwa, who succeeded her husband in office.

