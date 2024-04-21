Another faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ganduje Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, on Sunday announced the suspension of Abdullahi Ganduje, its national chairman, from the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Haladu Gwanjo, who claimed to be the Legal Adviser of another APC faction in Ganduje Ward, last week announced the suspension of Mr Ganduje.

Mr Gwanjo, who cited alleged corruption and other vices as reasons for the suspension, said that the decision was taken by nine executive members of the party in Ganduje ward.

However, the other faction represented by the Ward Chairman, Ahmad Ganduje, came out to declare support for the national chairman, saying the ward officials were satisfied with his leadership style.

In passing the vote of confidence on Mr Ganduje, the factional ward chairman urged all party members in the ward and across the state to remain calm and law-abiding.

However, in a new twist in the early hours of Sunday, another group, which claimed to be the legitimate exco, yet again announced the suspension of Mr Ganduje.

Addressing journalists, the secretary of the faction, Ja’afar Ganduje, who said he was speaking on behalf of 11 other executive members, hinged the suspension on alleged anti-party activities by Mr Ganduje.

He said this was particularly during the last general election.

He also alleged that the APC national chairman had failed to pay his statutory dues to the party.

READ ALSO; Another court restrains APC excos from taking further action against Ganduje

He further blamed Mr Ganduje for contributing to the factionalisation of the party at the ward level, which he said had brought the party to disrepute.

“We are the authentic executives of Ganduje ward and we have passed a vote of no confidence and imposed a new suspension on Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for series of reasons.

“First we have suspended Dr. Ganduje’s membership for creating internal conflict among party members at the ward level.

“Another major reason why the authentic executives resolved to suspend Ganduje is the issue of anti-party activities he generated during the 2023 elections which resulted to the party’s failure in the state”, he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

