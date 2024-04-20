Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has visited Okuama, a coastal community in the state where suspected residents ambushed and murdered 17 soldiers on 14 March.

Those killed included the commanding officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers.

The troops were on a peace mission in the area, when they were ambushed and killed, a development that led to the burning of houses in the community, forcing residents to flee for safety.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, Mr Oborevwori assured the safe return of the indigenes who fled the community in the wake of the crisis.

The governor further reiterated that innocent people in the area would not be made to suffer for what they know nothing about.

Photos of the visit sent to PREMIUM TIMES shows the governor with a retinue of army personnel in front of a worship centre in the community.

The governor’s visit came a day after the Nigerian army released the King of Ewu Kingdom, Clement Ikolo, who had been in detention following the killing.

The monarch had surrendered himself after he was declared wanted alongside seven other suspects by the army as a result of the killings.

The army accused the royal father of playing a role in the murder of the 17 soldiers in the community.

Meanwhile, the military board of enquiry constituted by the Defence Headquarters to investigate the killing had commenced sittings last week, this newspaper reported.

The Okuama community was, however, not represented in the board.

Governor Oborevwori had assured the panel that the state government would furnish them with useful information adding that it will also come up with a position paper to submit to the panel.

The chairperson of the panel, David Ajayi, an air vice marshal, said the panel was on a fact-finding mission but not to apportion blame.

Mr Ajayi said the report of the panel will help to ensure healthy communication and civil-military relationship and the revival of economic activities in the affected communities.

