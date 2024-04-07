A member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Halilu Kundila, is dead.

Mr Kundila, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing the Shanono/Bagwai state constituency, died late on Saturday.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North Senatorial District, including Shanono Bagwai, condoled the families of the deceased in a statement.

“It is with profound sorrow that I received the news of the passing of Hon. Halilu Ibrahim Kundila, a dedicated member of the Kano State House of Assembly.

“Hon. Kundila’s commitment to serving his constituents in the Bagwai/Shanono Constituency and his contributions to our state will be remembered.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and give his family strength during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, Mr Jibrin said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the funeral prayer for Mr Kundila, 59, was held on Sunday morning, where his remains were interned at Kundila, Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

