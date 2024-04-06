Nigeria has ratified the African Mineral Development Centre (AMDC) statutes as part of its commitment towards ensuring sustainable mining practices and leveraging Africa’s mineral wealth for economic progress and development.

The Office of the Legal Counsel (OLC) received the ratification instrument in February, making Nigeria the fourth African country to ratify the statutes after Guinea, Mali and Zambia.

This notable action underscores Nigeria’s dedication to advancing sustainable management of mineral resources and facilitating economic development.

In a statement issued on the AMDC social media handle, the centre said it plays a pivotal role in coordinating and supporting African Union member states in harnessing the full potential of their mineral resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

“With Nigeria’s ratification, AMDC is one step closer to realising the collective vision of a prosperous and inclusive Africa driven by responsible mineral resource governance,” AMDC noted.

“We applaud Nigeria for its proactive stance and unwavering dedication to advancing the goals of the AMDC. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to working hand in hand with all member states to address the challenges and opportunities in the minerals sector, promote sustainable development, and enhance Africa’s global competitiveness.”

Significance of ratification

Speaking on the significance of the ratification, Tunde Arisekola, the senior advisor of Geological and Minerals Information, AMDC, told PREMIUM TIMES at the recently concluded 59th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) in Jos, that before Nigeria’s ratification, Guinea-Conakry, Mali, and Zambia had already signed and ratified the agreement.

Nigeria’s ratification marks the fourth commitment to the agreement. “Additionally, eight or nine other countries have signed the agreement but are awaiting parliamentary approval. Our aim is to reach a total of 15 ratifications within the next two years, enabling us to allocate budgets directly from the initial funding source. This underscores the significance of Nigeria’s ratification,” Mr Arisekola explained.

He stated further that the ratification implies that Nigeria has carefully assessed the status, functionalities, expectations, and projections of the AMDC, which align with Nigeria’s objectives and interests.

He said: “The ratification indicates that Nigeria has officially approved our initiatives and is prepared to provide financial support through the AU budget. For example, if Nigeria initially contributed 12 units of currency, they will increase it to 15 units as they commit to funding from this year onward. However, we need to reach the threshold of 15 contributing countries before accessing the funds from AU. Nonetheless, all countries have pledged to reserve their contributions for us.”

Nigeria’s recent ratification holds profound implications for the nation’s solid minerals sector, signalling a commitment to align with international standards and the African Mining Vision (AMV).

About AMV

As a landmark initiative, the Africa Mining Vision (AMV), which originated from the African Union Summit in February 2009, represents a significant stride towards addressing the dichotomy of abundant mineral resources juxtaposed with widespread poverty across the continent.

Unlike conventional approaches, the AMV takes a comprehensive stance, urging a departure from traditional mining paradigms. The desire for comprehensive development beyond “just” mining into industrialisation is strongly emphasised in the AMV. This is pivotal, underlining the advocacy for value addition.

Beyond optimising tax revenues and ensuring responsible spending, the vision advocates integrating mining into broader local, national, and regional development policies.

Central to the AMV is maximising local benefits from mining activities, ensuring communities and workers reap tangible rewards while safeguarding environmental integrity. It also emphasises equitable contract negotiations between nations and multinational mining corporations, aiming to secure fair resource rents and prioritise local inputs.

At a regional scale, the vision underscores the integration of mining into broader industrial and trade frameworks.

