The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says four persons died while 40 others were injured in 11 road crashes during the Easter celebration in the state.

Anthony Uga, the State Sector Commander of the corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota at the end of a four-day Special Patrol organised for the Easter celebration.

Mr Uga said that the FRSC was able to reduce accidents to the barest minimum through the special patrol, which began on March 29 and ended April 2.

“The massive deployment of our personnel, both Regular and Special Marshals, during the Easter period helped to reduce cases of accidents.

“Our personnel were able to check the excesses of drivers who were fond of flouting traffic rules and regulations, which sometimes resulted in crashes,” he said.

The sector commander appealed to motorists to continue to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations, not only during festive periods but at all times.

He reiterated the commitment of the FRSC to continue to collaborate with other sister agencies to make the nation’s highways safer for the motoring public.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

