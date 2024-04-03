President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed into law the new Access to Higher Education Act, otherwise known as the Students Loan Bill.
Mr Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, disclosed this in a post on X.
Mr Tinubu signed the previous version in June last year and promised implementation would take off in September but it failed. Implementation also failed to take off in January and February as proposed by the government.
Last month, the president sent the bill back to the National Assembly, requesting a repeal and a fresh enactment to address certain challenges with the earlier Act.
