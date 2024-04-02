A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gbolahan Olugbemi, has been found dead.
The circumstances of his death are still sketchy but Mr Olugbemi, who served in the Lagos State Police Command, was found hanging by the rope in his house in neighbouring Oyo State. There have been reports that he committed suicide but the police ruled out suicide.
It was gathered that the late DCP, who was serving at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (FCID), Alagbon, left Lagos for Ogbomoso, Oyo State, for the Easter celebration which ended on Monday. His body was found hanging in his Ogbomoso house on Monday.
Though there are insinuations that he might have committed suicide, it was learnt that he did not leave a suicide note.
Mr Olugbemi served as the Aide de Camp (ADC) to former governor of Oyo State, Alao Akala, in 2006.
The FCID spokesperson, Aminat Mayegun, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, said the police have begun investigating his death.
Mrs Mayegun added that the deceased, who was an aide to the late Israel Ajao, a former Deputy Inspector General of Police, and the late Young Arebamen, a former Commissioner of Police, could not have committed suicide.
