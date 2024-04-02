A Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Lagos State Police Command, Gbolahan Olugbemi, has reportedly committed suicide.
The late Olugbemi, it was learnt, was found dead at his private residence in Ogbomoso, Oyo state.
It was gathered that the late DCP, who was serving at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (FCID), Alagbon, had left Lagos State for his private residence in Ogbomoso for the Easter celebration. His body was, however, found hanging in the house on Monday.
Though there are insinuations that he might have committed suicide, it was learnt that he did not leave a suicide note.
Mr Olugbemi served as the Aide de Camp (ADC) to former governor of Oyo State, Alao Akala, in 2006.
FCID spokesperson, Aminat Mayegun, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, said the Police has begun investigating his death.
Mrs Mayegun added that the deceased, who was a Personal Assistant to the late Israel Ajao, a one-time Deputy Inspector General of Police; and the late Young Arebamen, a former Commissioner of Police, could not have committed suicide.
