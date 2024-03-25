Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria have asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate crimes committed in the country.

The call came during a meeting between the CSOs and ICC Deputy Prosecutor, Mame Niang, on 18 March in Nigeria.

A statement released by the CSO Steering Committee Chair, Chino Obiagwu, on Sunday, said the plea for ICC intervention underscores the failure of Nigerian authorities to effectively address the escalating violence.

“We urge ICC Prosecutor, Mr Karim Khan, to open full investigations into allegations of massive atrocity crimes perpetrated by criminal gangs, terrorists, and law enforcement and military operatives in Nigeria,” he said.

Crimes against humanity

Mr Obiagwu stated that the appeal arises amidst persistent security challenges in Nigeria, dating back to 2009, with terrorism, banditry, and kidnappings on the rise.

He explained that the Boko Haram insurgency has ravaged the North-eastern region, resulting in mass displacement and loss of lives.

He further stated that events such as the abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls from Chibok in April 2014 highlight the severity of the situation.

“Since 2009, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, killings and other violent crimes have been on a steady rise in almost all parts of the country. In April 2014, hundreds of school girls were abducted from their hostels in Chibok in North-east Nigeria.

“Since then, violent attacks on schools and mass kidnapping of students and teachers have been on a steady increase. The failure of the Nigerian government to resolve the Chibok abduction and to return all the girls to their families has been the main impetus for widespread criminal attacks on schools, especially in North-east and North-west Nigeria. Insecurity and banditry have also extended to nearly all parts of the country.

“On March 20, 2024, following the unlawful killings of several soldiers in a riverine community in Delta state by criminal bandits, the entire communities where the crimes were committed were attacked and many people were displaced. Several similar violence occurs regularly across the country,” he explained.

Mr Obiagwu lamented that these incidents have left communities traumatised and perpetuated fear and instability.

“As a result, many victims and communities affected by violent crimes such as terrorism, banditry and insurgency across the country had their hopes for justice dashed, as Nigeria’s law enforcement and justice systems remain unable to deal with the situation,” he lamented.

Failure of Nigerian government

Mr Obiagwu said both the military forces and insurgents are responsible for crimes against Nigerians.

He said despite evidence of such atrocities, the Nigerian government has faced criticism for its inadequate response.

According to him, the criticism was echoed in a report by former ICC Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, in 2021, which highlighted credible evidence of widespread and systematic atrocity crimes.

“By 2021, the then ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, issued a report indicating that credible evidence existed to support the allegations that massive and systematic atrocity crimes were being committed by both the military and the insurgents and that the Nigerian government had not demonstrated its ability to prosecute most of the crimes to bring the perpetrators to justice and give redress to victims,” he said

ICC’s intervention can curtail atrocities

The statement said during the recent meeting between Nigerian CSOs and Mr Niang in Abuja, evidence of alleged atrocities was presented, signalling a concerted effort to seek accountability and justice.

However, significant challenges remain, including Nigeria’s complex security landscape and the reluctance of some government officials to cooperate with international bodies like the ICC.

Mr Obiagwu said there is optimism that ICC intervention could help curtail the atrocities plaguing Nigeria.

He said the CSOs express hope that the ICC’s involvement would contribute to reducing impunity and deterring further violations.

He added that Nigerian NGOs have pledged their commitment to supporting the ICC in its quest for justice and the fight against impunity.

He said the organisations are under the banner of the Nigerian Coalition for the International Criminal Court (NCICC), and they stand ready to collaborate in the pursuit of accountability and redress for victims of atrocity crimes in Nigeria.

“CSOs expressed their hope to the ICC Deputy Prosecutor that the intervention of the ICC into the Nigerian situation and the commencement of its investigations into the numerous allegations of atrocity crimes will contribute to reducing the impunity and deter further violations.

“Nigerian NGOs further expressed their commitment to support and work with the ICC in the quest for justice and the fight against impunity in Nigeria under the platform of the Nigerian Coalition for the International Criminal Court (NCICC),” he added.

