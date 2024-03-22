The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has invited the public to scrutinise 24 of its members shortlisted for appointment as judges of the FCT High Court.

This was contained in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the association, Akorede Lawal, on Friday.

Mr Lawal said the Chief Judge of the FCT, Husseini Baba-Yusuf, had requested the NBA to call for expressions of interest from qualified legal practitioners from 12 different states.

He said the association consequently published a “notice calling for expression of interest from suitably qualified legal practitioners of Bauchi, Bayelsa, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba, and Zamfara States origin, for appointment as judges of the High Court of the FCT.”

Those shortlisted, according to the statement, are Ademuyiwa Oyeyipo, Bamodu Olutomi, Anumaenwe Iheabunike, Celestine Obinna, Hauwa Gummi, Yakubu Muri, Buetnaan Bassi and Sarah Avoh.

Others are Maryam Yusuf, Victoria Ariwoola, Lesley Wike, Munirat Tanko, Abdullahi Ambali, Esther Agosu-Adeleke, Cajethan Osisioma, Anthony Nwoye, Hayatu Sani, Abdulrahaman Usman, Diane Nkwap, Weriebi Egberipou, Ehusani Simpa, Ifeoluwa Ojediran, Harrison Ngar and Salihu Salihu.

Mr Lawal said the shortlisted candidates’ names have now been forwarded to the NBA President by the Chief Judge, who also chairs the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of the FCT.

Mr Lawal called on members of the legal community and the general public to submit their comments, objections, or petitions regarding the suitability of the candidates.

He explained that all submissions must be in PDF format and sent to the NBA President via email or WhatsApp before the close of business on Wednesday, 27 March.

The association’s spokesperson emphasised that this exercise is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the judiciary and ensuring that only candidates with the requisite competence, character, and reputation are appointed to the Bench.

“Members of the Bar and the general public are, therefore, invited to submit petitions/objections and/or comments generally on the suitability or otherwise of the shortlisted candidates, who are being considered for appointment as Judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

“All comments/petitions/objections should be put in portable document format (PDF) and forwarded as an attachment to the NBA President through ayodeji.oni@nigerianbar.org.ng or +234 803 345 2825. All communications in this regard should be sent in by close of business on Wednesday, 27 March 2024″ he said.

Mr Lawal said the NBA is committed to promoting transparency and upholding the standards of the judiciary.

