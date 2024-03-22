Nigerian security agencies have killed a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Mgbalukwu, Inyimagu, a community in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s south-east.

The Nigerian army disclosed this in a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Thursday night.

The army said the suspect was killed earlier on Thursday during a raid on a camp belonging to suspected IPOB members and its militia wing, Eastern Security Network.

The statement said Nigerian troops of Sector 2 Ebonyi carried out the operation in collaboration with other security agencies under the Joint Task Force South-east Operation Udo Ka.

Apart from the Nigerian troops, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, State Security Service, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps took part in the operation, according to the statement.

The army said the operation was in response to a tip-off about the group’s activities in the community.

“During the operation, troops came in contact with the terrorists which resulted in the neutralisation of one IPOB member while others fled into the nearby forests,” the statement read in part.

One AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and three stolen Sienna buses were among the items recovered from the hoodlums, according to the army.

The Force Commander Joint Task Force South Operation Udo Ka, Hassan Taiwo-Dada, commended the synergy among the troops and other security agencies in the operation, the statement said.

Mr Taiwo-Dada, a major general, urged residents of the South-east to continue supporting the security agencies with “timely, reliable and credible information” to aid the fight against criminals in the region.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in two regions.

But, the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

