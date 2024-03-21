UDEME, an initiative of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), has selected 21 journalists across Nigeria and Ghana for its inaugural Social Accountability Fellowship.

The six-month fellowship programme commenced with a two-day virtual workshop from 19 to 20 March for all selected applicants, who are full-time employees of reputable media organisations.

According to the UDEME Project Manager, Ijeoma Okereke-Adagba, the 2024 accountability fellowship aims to build the capacity of journalists in Nigeria and Ghana to identify red flags in budget line items and unique patterns in contract awards that violate local procurement laws.

“This year’s focus will be on agriculture, health, education, and public infrastructure, emphasising gender inclusion,” she noted.

The fellows include two reporters with TVC News- Godwin Agwam and Chenemi Bamaiyi; two from the Guardian Newspaper, Gbenga Salau and Charles Akpeji; two from PREMIUM TIMES, Bakare Majeed and Mariam Ileyemi; Marie-Therese Nanlong from Vanguard; Azubuike Chimaobi, PUNCH; and Francis Ntow from Ghana News Agency.

Others are Ekemini Simon, The Mail; Kafilat Taiwo, Dataphyte; Manasseh Mbachii, Middlebelt Reporters; Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Leadership Newspaper; Abdulwasiu Olokooba, Sahara Reporters; Abubakar Kankara, Daily Episode and Muhasa TV/Radio; Azeez Jaji, TheInformant247; Adediran Adeleke, New Telegraph; Okediran Adeyemi, BONews Service; Shafa’atu Suleiman, Daily Times; and Yahuza Bawage, Prime Progress.

Journalism for accountability

During his presentation at the workshop, PREMIUM TIMES’ Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of CJID, Dapo Olorunyomi, charged the fellows to uphold quality journalism based on truthfulness, accuracy, accountability and dedication to public purpose.

Mr Olorunyomi emphasised the purpose of accountability journalism in a democracy, citing sections 22 and 162(5) of Nigeria and Ghana’s constitutions respectively.

From the Plans and Projects Department of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Kenneth Kwujeli, also took the fellows on the budget formulation and preparation process.

Mr Kwujeli noted that the budget formulation process engenders discipline and enhances transparency, adding that efforts are required to address some budget concerns that are likely to encourage impunity and corruption.

He also gave an overview of the Nigeria Agenda (NA) 2050, which he said is aimed at positioning Nigeria as an African regional power and global economic force. He said the plan envisages a GDP of US$11.7 trillion with an average annual GDP growth rate of 7 per cent and a per capita income of $33,328.02

Mr Kwujeli highlighted the roles of CSOs and media to push for accountability and to collaborate to monitor the government’s implementation of the NA 2050.

The workshop also had CJID’s Director of Programmes, Akintunde Babatunde; Assistant Managing Editor at PREMIUM TIMES, Bisi Abidoye, and Dubawa’s Editor, Kemi Busari.

About CJID, UDEME

CJID is a West African media innovation and development think tank founded in 2014 as a non-governmental organisation in Nigeria.

The centre has been a leader in investigative journalism, innovation, open data, verification, the promotion of journalist welfare and safety, elections and the freedom of information and expression.

In 2020, CJID expanded its footprints beyond Nigeria and moved into specific niches in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia.

UDEME is CJID’s social accountability project which aims to use technology and professional reporting to galvanise citizens to get involved in tracking and implementing various projects promised by the governments of Nigeria and Ghana.

