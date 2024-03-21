A meeting between the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, and the leadership of the striking workers’ unions of Nigerian universities on Wednesday failed to achieve the desired outcome of ending the seven-day warning strike that commenced on Monday.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) had at the weekend directed their members to withdraw their services beginning from Monday over what they described as the refusal of the government to accede to their request for the payment of the withheld four months salaries since 2022.

The industrial action has taken its toll on the university campuses across the country, including the death of a student at the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in Ekiti State, who reportedly died due to his inability to access the university’s healthcare centre as a result of the strike.

The unions said the action became became necessary following what they described as neglect by the government, saying letters of complaint sent to the appropriate authorities were ignored.

But on Wednesday the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, and his Minister of State counterpart, Tanko Sununu, led other ministry’s officials to hold a meeting with the leadership of JAC of SSANU and NASU, and that of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Minister pleads for understanding

Sources at the meeting said the government representatives had pleaded with the unions to suspend the warning strike while the government continues to address the striking workers’ demands.

Mr Mamman was reported to have acknowledged the concerns of the striking workers and expressed the commitment of the government to address their concerns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reported that the Minister, while briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, said the request for payment of the withheld salaries of the workers had been made to the superior authorities, and awaiting approval.

NAN quoted the minister to have said: “It is our expectation that things will not go beyond what it is. We have a good understanding with the unions to ensure stability in our tertiary institutions.

“We will do everything possible to maintain confidence in the unions so that the issue of the strike can be rested,’’ he said.

SSANU President speaks

Meanwhile, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday evening, the President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the meeting ended in a deadlock.

He said: “We felt that while we appreciate the efforts they are making, we can not go back to our members and start telling them that. After all, when they paid our counterparts, they didn’t have to wait for that long approval.”

The union wondered why the government decided to do a selective payment, which it said was done for the first time in its history.

“This is the first time they are segregating payments —paying this one differently from another one. Even when we have to complain about the sharing formula of the earned allowance, payments were made at once for everybody,” Mr Ibrahim said.

“So we told them that we cannot understand how and what transpired that they have to segregate teaching from non teaching and while we appreciate whatever efforts they said they are making, we have already declared a seven-day warning strike.”

Backstory

The Nigerian government, under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, withheld the salaries of university workers during an industrial action that lasted eight months in 2022.

SSANU, NASU, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) took part in the industrial action.

But President Bola Tinubu in October directed the payment of four of the eight months withheld salaries for ASUU members, keeping mum as to the fate of the other non-teaching staff of the universities whose salaries were also withheld.

Both unions, through JAC, wrote the Nigerian government to pay its members like that of their counterparts, but it got no response, according to a statement it released two weeks ago.

The unions, therefore, declared a one week strike that crippled activities across Nigerian universities on Monday.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

