Nigeria’s military chiefs have resolved to adopt the use of artificial intelligence and other technological devices to apprehend those who attacked and killed soldiers in Okuoma community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Gbenga Daniel, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday after a closed-door meeting with the service chiefs.

The service chiefs appeared before the Senate Joint Committee on Defence, Army, Navy and Airforce earlier on Wednesday to brief the lawmakers about the killing of military personnel and the steps the Nigerian military is taking to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

The security meeting was chaired by the immediate past Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the meeting lasted for over two hours.

Mr Daniel, the senator for Ogun East, noted that part of the resolutions at the meeting was that technological devices such as artificial intelligence would be used to track the hideout of the perpetrators.

“It is a major affront and of course, we have to continue to appeal for patience and understanding.

“We also decided that technology has been very important and that the armed forces must begin to utilise technology and artificial intelligence to track down the location of some of these gangsters,” he said.

Mr Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State, also said both parties concluded that only people who are guilty of the offence will face the consequences and that the National Assembly will continue to support the military with additional funding.

“By and large, we encourage them that they are doing a yeoman job protecting the assets of the nation. Without doubt, Delta State is very important as far as the custodians of the assets of our nation are concerned and whatever happens, we must make sure that only people who are guilty face the consequences.

“These are some of the things we spoke about. Of course, we also spoke about the need to continually support the armed forces with additional funding.

“We recognise that Mr President has done very well, more than any other leader in recent history, but because of the peculiar situation we find ourselves in, we just have to continue to appeal that within the framework of the limited resources we have to give more priority to ensuring we retrain and equip our armed forces. That is the summary of the meeting,” the senator said.

More meetings

Mr Lawan, who chaired the meeting, also commented on the resolutions of the closed-door meeting.

He told journalists after the meeting that the service chiefs briefed the lawmakers on how the incident happened.

He said more meetings will be held between the lawmakers and the service chiefs in respect of the killing and other security challenges facing the country.

“We have been briefed on what happened and this meeting was the first. We expect that we will also hold subsequent meetings when we have more information with respect to what has happened.

“But let me say this, the Senate particularly and the National Assembly stand solidly with our armed forces” he said.

The former senate president, who chairs the Committee on Defence, said President Bola Tinubu took the best decision by directing the Nigerian military to identify the perpetrators.

He said, “We will continue to support our armed forces and I want to also assure Mr President that he took the right step when he gave that directive to our armed forces to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous and horrific crime by killing our officers and men in Okuoma.

“There is no investment that an administration can do better than investing in the armed forces and other security agencies for them to secure us and our properties.

“I believe that this is what every Nigerian wants and that is what every Nigerian needs – secured lives, secured environment for businesses and other pursuit of life.

“So we have closed today but we hope that pretty soon we will convene again for us to have more information and then report back to the Senate whatever it is that we are able to gather as a report.”

Mr Lawan assured that the perpetrators will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Of course, the military will not spend any time without looking for those that have carried out those murders.

“Therefore we are hoping that pretty soon they will be able to apprehend them and of course the law should take its full course,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 17 soldiers, including four officers, were killed in Okuama when they were deployed to restore peace between the community and a neighbouring one, Okoloba.

The killing has been condemned by many Nigerians and President Bola Tinubu has ordered the military to identify and apprehend the killers and ensure they are brought to justice.

