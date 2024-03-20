A joint team of security operatives on Wednesday rescued 20 victims of kidnapping in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

The team, comprising the police, military, and a vigilante group, rescued the victims from the kidnappers’ den in a bush along Lakpese Road in Akoko-Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that 41 passengers plying the road were on Monday abducted by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

A source told NAN that the gunmen emerged from the bush to accost the vehicles, and led the passengers into the bush.

According to the source, the combined security team commenced a rescue operation on the day of the incident, which paid off with the rescue of 20 people.

Efforts were still ongoing to rescue 21 others, the source said.

“The security operatives are still combing the forest to rescue others,” said the source.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the rescue of the 20 victims.

He said the divisional police officer in charge of Ibilo responded immediately on getting to hear about the incident.

“Operatives of the Nigerian Police, in collaboration with the military personnel and vigilantes, immediately moved to the scene, embarked on a vigorous bush combing exercise, and rescued 20 passengers at once,” said the spokesperson.

He assured the public that efforts were ongoing to rescue the other passengers.

