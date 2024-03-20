Tobi Amusan has completed a hat trick of African Games gold medals as she predictably grabbed the number one position in the 100m Hurdles final on Wednesday in Ghana.

Having won the same event in 2015 in Congo Brazzaville and followed up with another victory in Rabat four years later, Amusan accentuated her dominance with another victory in Ghana on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s victory for Amusan was not without an initial scare after a false start by the World Record holder.

However, when the race eventually got underway, there was never a doubt who the winner would be other than Tobi Express who clocked a time of 12.89s (-2.1).

While Sidonie Fiadanantsoa, who ran 13.19s secured the silver medal, Nigeria’s Faith Osamuyi narrowly missed out on a podium finish as she ran 13.77s in 4th place.

The gold medal won by Amusan is the fifth from athletics for Team Nigeria at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

At the last African Games in Morocco, athletics contributed 10 gold medals to Nigeria’s total haul and it is looking like the tally will be met, if not surpassed in Ghana.

