The Senate on Wednesday called on state governments to ensure free and compulsory education of children in their respective states as prescribed in the Universal Basic Education Act, 2004.

It also urged the ministries of justice in the states to establish mobile courts for the enforcement of the provision of the UBE Act, with a view to reducing the high rate of Out-of-School children in the country.

The upper chamber further mandated its Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary) to engage the Federal Ministry of Education to find a lasting solution to the issue of out-of-school children.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Adebule Oluranti (APC, Lagos West).

Section 2 (1) and (2) of the UBE Act states that “Every Government in Nigeria shall provide free, compulsory and universal basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary school age.

“Every parent shall ensure that his child or ward attends and completes his (a) primary school education; and (b) junior secondary school education, by endeavouring to send the child to primary and junior secondary schools.”

The motion

Mrs Oluranti, while presenting the motion, expressed worries over the increasing number of out-of-school children in the country.

She said the unabated rise in the number is one of the factors contributing to banditry, terrorism and other insecurity challenges facing the country.

The senator, thereafter, prayed the Senate to urge the Federal Ministry of Education and other agencies in the education sector to deliberate on the strategy that will be adopted to tackle the security challenges.

Mrs Oluranti also requested the Senate to advise state governments to implement targeted intervention programmes that will address all the factors militating against free access to quality and basic education, particularly multidimensional poverty and insecurity

Debate

The majority of the senators supported the motion when it was open for debate by the Senate President , Godswill Akpabio.

Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), who seconded the motion, maintained that the only solution to the issue of poverty and insecurity is a proper education.

Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau) also supported the motion. He said there is no alternative to education if any country desires progress.

“There is no alternative to it when you want to have progression . The states that are deliberately guilty are the North” he said.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, commended Mrs Oluranti for sponsoring the motion.

“Education is said to be the bedrock of every society. It is a pillar upon which every human being begins his or her life. It is something that is very important, a sine qua non to having a good life. An uneducated person does not hear and nor see because he can not separate the right from the left.

“We have a problem in this country even though the problem is more pronounced in some states than others. Of course, the states of Yobe, Borno, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna, and so many of the states in the northern part of Nigeria are the ones that are really facing this big national calamity. What do we need to do?

“We need to collectively put our efforts together to find a solution to this menace. Therefore, we need to collectively at the individual level, local and state governments, the federal government, high network individuals, cooperate bodies, we all need to come collectively together to make sure we find a solution to this problem.

“There are also issues to do with those who bear children and don’t try to find ways of taking care of them, catering for them. You make sure that at any point in time, your children should be catered for.”

Adams Oshiomole (APC, Edo North) and Ahmed Lawan (APC, Yobe North) also contributed to the motion.

Commenting on the motion, Mr Akpabio said that if the past governments had invested much effort to revive the out-of-school children, Nigeria could have achieved a lot.

Most of the senators voted in support of the motion when the senate president put it to vote.

Mr Akpabio, after that, announced the resolutions and directed the Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary) to take note.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

