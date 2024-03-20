The House of Representatives has extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2023 budget until June.

It also extended the implementation of the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget until June.

The extension was done on Wednesday following an accelerated passage of the two appropriation bills sent to the House by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen had earlier read a communication from the president, seeking an extension of the lives of the two appropriation bills.

Mr Tinubu asked the National Assembly to extend the implementation of the 2023 supplementary budget to June 2024.

The president asked the lawmakers to expedite action on the amendment of the 2023 Appropriation Act to extend the implementation of the capital components from March to June.

Mr Tinubu said the extension had become necessary to ensure that the provisions of the two Acts were fully implemented.

The Chief Whip of the House, Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe), led the debate on the bill. He stated that the president’s request should be granted to extend the implementation of the capital component of the budget in the interest of the country.

Following the presentation by Mr Kumo, the House passed the bills for first, second, and third readings.

The House subsequently adjourned plenary till 16 April for the Easter and Eid Fitri holidays.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

